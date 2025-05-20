Rajat Patidar Reflects On His Stint So Far As The RCB Skipper, Reveals How He Prepared For Leadership Role Ahead Of IPL 2025

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are through to the playoffs for a second consecutive time across two seasons. RCB has been extremely dominant this season, and they have lost only three games out of the 12 that they have played so far. Interestingly, all the games that RCB have lost this season have been home matches. The Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar-led side has defied all odds this season, and they are being touted as one of the favorites to lift the coveted IPL trophy.

Rajat Patidar Reflects On His Journey As RCB Skipper

Rajat Patidar has been nothing but extraordinary as the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Patidar, who debuted in the IPL in 2021, had been one of the core members of the RCB squad, and this time around, he was bestowed with the leadership duties. Virat Kohli, the RCB and India stalwart, also gave his nod to Patidar's appointment and vowed to back him in need.

Patidar recently spoke on the RCB podcast, and he revealed what all went behind the scenes before his appointment as the RCB skipper. "Last year, Mo Bobat spoke to me about the captaincy. Mo asked me if I'd be comfortable with leading the team. I hadn't been the regular skipper for the state team too. I told Mo that I can captain, but I won't do it for RCB directly. I want to captain my state team first," Rajat added.

RCB Look To End Trophy Drought