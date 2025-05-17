Virat Kohli And Phil Salt Go Berserk During Net Session, RCB Tease Change In Playing XI For Crucial IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR

IPL 2025: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to resume. Familiar foes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the first time that former RCB skipper Virat Kohli will come out to bat for his franchise after announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The last time both these teams met, RCB had defeated the defending champions, KKR, by 7 wickets.

The BCCI had decided to suspend the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League for a while as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the heinous and shameful Pahalgam Terror Attacks. A total of seventeen games will be played in the second half of the IPL, which also includes two qualifiers, one eliminator, and a final. The summit clash, which was originally scheduled to be played on May 24, 2025, will now be played on June 3.

Virat Kohli Prepares To Dominate Second Half Of IPL 2025

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. Kohli has now retired from the T20I and the Test format and will continue to represent India in the ODI format.

The coveted IPL silverware has continued to elude Virat Kohli for eighteen years now, but this time around, RCB looks like a force to reckon with and is one of the favorites to win the IPL. Much ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, the Bengaluru-based franchise posted a video on their social media account which shows Virat Kohli and Phil Salt going berserk in the training nets.

Salt had missed out on a few games due to fitness issues before the IPL was called off, but now it seems that the English wicketkeeper-batsman is fit and is ready to open the batting with Kohli once again for RCB.

Virat Kohli Dominates IPL 2025

Virat Kohli has been in great touch in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League and is leading the charge for his franchise. From the eleven games that RCB have played this season, Kohli has scored 505 runs at an average of 63.13.