Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Uttarakhand Reach Semi-Finals After Defeating Jharkhand

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Uttarakhand thrashed Jharkhand by an innings and six runs in the quarterfinal clash in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season on Sunday. Mayank Mishra was named Player of the Match for his impressive eight wickets in the match.

Batting first, Jharkhand were bundled out for 235 after captain Virat Singh scored 47 off 122 balls, with five fours, and Aditya Singh scored 83 off 167 balls, with 10 fours and one six, playing fighting knocks.

For Uttarakhand, Jammejay Joshi (4/46), Aditya Rawat (3/39), and Mayank Mishra (3/50) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, Uttarakhand scored 371 with fighting knocks of Avesh Sudha (64 off 120) and captain Kunal Chandela (68 off 112).

For Jharkhand, Jatin Pandey (2/72), Sahil Raj (2/59), Saurabh Shekhar (2/75), and Aditya Singh (2/57) scalped two wickets apiece.

In the second innings of Jharkhand, the hosts were bundled out for just 130, as Uttarakhand won by an innings and six runs, with left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra taking 5 for 22 and Abhay Negi 4 for 36. Jharkhand lost 8 for 30 in a stunning collapse.

In the Andhra vs Bengal quarterfinal clash, Bengal were 418/6 at the end of day three in their first innings.

Sudip Kumar Gharami is still batting on 216, having added 100 with Habib Gandhi for the seventh wicket. Bengal's lead is now 123 on a pitch that already has plenty of footmarks, where the ball could turn and cause trouble for the batters.

Earlier, Andhra made 295 in their first innings with skipper Ricky Bhui, scoring 83 off 174.

Coming to the Karnataka vs Mumbai quarterfinal match, Karnataka are 113 for 2 in their chase of 325 against Mumbai at BKC.