Rashid Khan, Afghan Cricketers React After Deadly Air Strike Kills 400 in Kabul: 'Murdered By Pakistan Military'

Kabul: 400 people were killed and over 250 injured in Kabul on Tuesday following one of the deadliest airstrike ever. It is understood that the airstrike hit a drug rehabilitation hospital at about 9 pm local time, destroying large sections of the 2,000-bed facility. Despite such a strike, Pakistan has blatantly denied it claiming that these are false allegations and no hospitals were targeted.

‘Murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military’

This development has prompted the star cricketers of Afghanistan to take to social media and voice their concern.

"I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure-either intentionally or by mistake-is a war crime," Rashid Khan wrote on X.

Advertisement

He added: "The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!"

Not just Rashid, former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi also spoke out after the huge number of casualties was reported.

Advertisement

"Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons' names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short."

Pak's LIE