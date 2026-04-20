WATCH | Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Playfully Emulate Roger Federer's Backhand Ahead of GT-MI IPL 2026 Match

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians camp is a happy one despite languishing at the last spot in the points table. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and the rest were spotted trying to emulate Roger Federer's backhand during a training session at the Narendra Modi stadium on the eve of the game.

Coach Mahela Jayawardena and captain Hardik Pandya also joined in the conversation. The players were trying to emulate Federer's iconic backhand. Here is the clip from the MI training that has surfaced on social space and is going viral.

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There is already a lot of talk about Rohit's availability for the clash. He missed MI's previous clash due to an injury. He was spotted batting for a long time in the nets on Sunday. It would be interesting to see if Mumbai is ready to rush Rohit even if he is not 100 per cent fit.

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Bowling coach of MI, Paras Mhambrey confirmed that there is no panic in the dressing-room. He admitted that the side is focused on identifying areas to improve on and work on them.

"There is no panic in the team. It's a tough format - you're going to face strong opponents, and if you don't turn up and play your best cricket, you won't win. That's the reality. For us, it's about looking back at what we're doing, identifying the areas and departments where we can improve consistently, and working on them. That's how we're approaching it." - MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on the team's precarious situation in the season.

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