Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Emulates Mithali Raj's Unique Landmark For Team India In Women's T20I

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India clinched a narrow 15-run win over Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the fifth and final of the Women's T20I series, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday, December 30.

With the win, the Women in Blue whitewashed Sri Lanka in the five-match T20I series. India clinched wins in all five matches of the series.

Earlier on December 30, Harmanpreet Kaur was named the 'Player of the Match' following her captain's knock of 68 runs from 43 balls at a strike rate of 158.14. She hammered nine fours and one six during her time on the crease.

Meanwhile, Shafali Verma received the 'Player of the Series' award after she became the highest run-scorer of the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Shafali Verma scored 241 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 181.20 and an average of 80.33.

Advertisement

Harmanpreet Kaur Equals Mithali Raj's Record In Women's T20Is

After being named as the 'Player of the Match' in the fifth T20I match of the series, Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in the record books. The Indian skipper equalled former cricketer Mithali Raj's elusive milestone.

Advertisement

Currently, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj have won the most 'PoTM' awards for India Women in T20Is. Both Harmanpreet and Mithali have won 12 'PoTM' awards for the Women in Blue in the T20Is.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Numbers In Women's T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur began her career in the Women's T20Is in 2009 against England. In the Women's T20Is, the 36-year-old played 187 matches and 167 innings, scoring 3784 runs at an average of 29.33. She slammed one century and 15 half-centuries in the T20Is for Women in Blue.