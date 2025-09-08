Ravi Shastri Backs Sanju Samson As Opener For Asia Cup 2025: 'Even Shubman Gill Will Find It Tough'

Shubman Gill's entry into India's T20 setup has been a major batting conundrum for India. Gill has been named Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and is one of the certain names on the team sheet.

Ravi Shastri Backs Sanju Samson As Opener In Asia Cup

Sanju Samson has been the designated opener for India in T20IS alongside Abhishek Sharma. The Rajasthan Royals captain smashed three centuries last year and became a dependable name in the batting lineup. But Gill's presence has complicated the plot for Samson as the Indian vice captain remains a contender for the opening slot.

Gill amassed 650 runs in 15 IPL matches last season and led the Gujarat Titans to the playoffs. Samson's spot in the team has suddenly become uncertain, but Ravi Shastri feels Samson should be left with the opening role in the Asia Cup. During a media interaction, he said, “He [Samson] is most dangerous in the top three. That’s where he wins you matches. He should be left there. It [replacing Samson for Gill] won’t be that easy. Samson has a strong record for India at the top in T20s. Even Gill will find it tough to displace him. Gill may come in for someone else, but Samson should be left alone as opener."

India To Start Their Asia Cup Campaign On September 10

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with a match against the UAE on September 10. The Men In Blue will be led by Suryakumar and will aim to defend their Asia Cup crown this time. Jasprit Bumrah returned to the T20I squad and the maverick fast bowler will spearhead the bowling lineup alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh.