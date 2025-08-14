'He’s Right Up There': Former Head Coach Ravi Shastri Endorses Indian Youngster As The Next Big Thing In International Cricket

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series proved that Indian cricket doesn't have any shortage of talent and the future of Test cricket is in safe hands. After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin retired from the longest format of the game, there were a lot of questions and doubts about the future of the Indian Test team. Nobody had given the Shubman Gill-led Indian Test team a chance to fight against Ben Stokes' England in a five-match Test series.

Ravi Shastri Picks Shubman Gill As Next Big Thing In International Cricket

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill lived up to his own expectations and ended the England series as the highest run-scorer. Gill not only delivered with the bat in his hands, but also led the team strategically well as the captain of the Indian team. Skipper Gill ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series with 754 runs from five Test matches.

Former India Head Coach and the winner of the 1983 World Cup, Ravi Shastri heaped praises on Shubman Gill and said that he has all the qualities to be the next big thing.

"No question, Shubman Gill. He’ll be around for a long, long time because we’ve seen what kind of series he’s had here. I think he’s only 25 years of age, and as you know, with this exposure, he’ll get even better. He’s right up there. He’ll be up there. He’s composed. He’s very regal. The way he bats, he’s very easy on the eye, very fluent and has the ability to play the long innings," said Ravi Shastri while speaking to Sky Sports Cricket.

India Stun England In Their Backyard