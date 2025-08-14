'We've Seen Lot Of Such Things': Washington Sundar Breaks His Silence on Manchester Test Handshake Controversy

IND vs ENG: The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series was a great endorsement for the longest format of the game. All the five Test matches of the series were decided on the fifth day and is a testament to how both the teams fought on the field to get the better of each other.

The series saw everything, from controversies to on-field drama, the players did give their everything to outplay the opposition. The Manchester Test in particular was one of the most debated Test matches of the series, which managed to reignite the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate.

Washington Sundar Reacts To Manchester Test Handshake Row

The final day of the fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played in Manchester produced a lot of drama. Once England sensed that India were playing for a draw, they did try to restrict Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja from getting to their hundreds. Stokes offered the Indian batters to shake hands and call off the game, but the duo of Sundar and Jadeja denied.

This agitated Stokes a bit too much, who then asked the likes of Harry Brook and Joe Root to bowl at Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. As soon as the duo of Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja got to their respective hundreds, they shook hands with the English players and the match ended in a draw. Star all-rounder Washington Sundar has now reacted to the entire controversy that unfolded in Manchester.

"I mean, it just happens in any sport, doesn't it? We've seen a lot of such things happen, not just in cricket, but in any sport. I mean, that's how sport is. It brings out a lot. I think it was just an experience for all of us, honestly. In Test cricket, you want to be challenged because that's exactly what you expect every single day. And when the situation gets tough, the only thing that will help you get over it and come out successful," said Sundar while speaking to Wisden.

Shubman Gill's India Stun England