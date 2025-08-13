'He Has Age On His Side': Sourav Ganguly Comes To The Rescue Of Out Of Luck Indian Test Player, Reinstates His Faith On Team Management

After the happenings of the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, it seems that the Indian Test team is extremely settled and can accomplish big things in the future. The five-match Test series that was played in England ended in a 2-2 draw despite nobody giving Shubman Gill's side a chance to fight against Ben Stokes' England. The series, despite ending in a draw, was a great endorsement for Test cricket.

Sourav Ganguly Backs Abhimanyu Easwaran To Make His Debut Soon

Though the Indian team looks like a very settled unit, nobody really knows what is going on with Abhimanyu Easwaran. Surprisingly, since his India call-up, a total of 15 players have made their debut in the senior team.

Easwaran has a total of 103 first-class matches under his belt and he has scored 7841 runs at an average of 48.70. In the recently concluded India vs England series, the team management had a chance to try Easwaran at number three, but his chance never came.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly recently spoke about the matter and said that he feels that Easwaran will be given a chance soon. "I feel batters like Yashasvi, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have all got runs. It's only the No. 3 slot that looked a bit fragile. Maybe Easwaran will be tried out there. He has age on his side. I still believe he will get his chance," said the ex-BCCI president as quoted by the Times of India.

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series: A Great Endorsement For Test Cricket