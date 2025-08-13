'He Has Age On His Side': Sourav Ganguly Comes To The Rescue Of Out Of Luck Indian Test Player, Reinstates His Faith On Team Management

Updated 13 August 2025 at 12:45 IST
After the happenings of the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, it seems that the Indian Test team is extremely settled and can accomplish big things in the future. The five-match Test series that was played in England ended in a 2-2 draw despite nobody giving Shubman Gill's side a chance to fight against Ben Stokes' England. The series, despite ending in a draw, was a great endorsement for Test cricket.
Though the Indian team looks like a very settled unit, nobody really knows what is going on with Abhimanyu Easwaran. Surprisingly, since his India call-up, a total of 15 players have made their debut in the senior team.
Easwaran has a total of 103 first-class matches under his belt and he has scored 7841 runs at an average of 48.70. In the recently concluded India vs England series, the team management had a chance to try Easwaran at number three, but his chance never came.
ALSO READ | AUS vs SA: Dewald Brevis' Tracer Bullet Almost Takes Josh Hazlewood's Shoulder Off, Aussie Pacer Gets Out Of The Way To Avoid Fatal Injury
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly recently spoke about the matter and said that he feels that Easwaran will be given a chance soon. "I feel batters like Yashasvi, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have all got runs. It's only the No. 3 slot that looked a bit fragile. Maybe Easwaran will be tried out there. He has age on his side. I still believe he will get his chance," said the ex-BCCI president as quoted by the Times of India.
ALSO READ | 'We Got A Lot Of Backlash': Yuvraj Singh Narrates Gary Kirsten And Sachin Tendulkar's Never Heard Before Advice That Helped India Lift The 2011 ODI WC
All the five Test matches of this series ended on the fifth day and it was a great spectacle. The fifth and the final Test match of the series that was played in Oval was the icing on the cake, considering the manner in which it ended. The inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is already being considered as one of the greatest Test series that has ever been played on English soil. Despite all the high and low moments in the series, one Indian player patiently waited for his chance, but it never came.
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 12:45 IST