'Get Back Into Action': Ravi Shastri Doesn't Mince Words, Gives Blunt Take On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Disappointing Perth Outing

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return continues to remain the biggest talking point of the ongoing three-match India vs Australia ODI series. The former India captains returned to play international cricket for India after a span of seven months, but they couldn't get going in the first ODI.

Australia defeated India by 7 wickets (DLS method) in Perth to go 1-0 up in the series. Rohit and Kohli registered a combined score of eight runs in the series opener.

Ravi Shastri Reacts To Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Comeback Innings

A lot of things have been written and spoken about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in international cricket. The 2027 ODI World Cup is still two years away, and nobody really knows if the star duo have committed to play it. In their comeback ODI that was played against Australia, Rohit Sharma scored only 8 runs off 14 balls, whereas Virat Kohli scored an eight-ball duck.

Former India player and Head Coach Ravi Shastri gave his opinion on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's performance in Perth. While speaking on the ICC Review, Ravi Shastri said that Rohit and Virat's future will depend on their hunger and passion to play the game.

"I think only time will tell. They'll go to Adelaide, they have some time off to get into the nets, get their minds sorted and get back into action. When you come back at that age, after some time, it's about how much you're enjoying the sport and how much hunger is there and passion is left in you to play the game. I'd rather wait than jump and judge immediately," said Ravi Shastri.

Ricky Ponting Backs Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli