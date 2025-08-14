Ravi Shastri Identifies Virat Kohli As 'The 'Best Player He Coached': He Did A Magnificent Job'

Virat Kohli has remained one of the best ever to grace the cricket pitch. The 36-year-old has retired from the T20 and Test formats but will continue to be involved in the limited over format.

Ravi Shastri Lauds Virat Kohli

Virat's role in the upcoming 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup has been under scrutiny as there have been reports that the BCCI might evaluate their options and might discuss the ODI future of Rohit Sharma and Virat. Virat last played in the Champions Trophy and India ended up winning their third title after defeating New Zealand in the final.

Ravi Shastri heaped praises on Virat Kohli, insisting the former Indian captain is the best player he has coached. In an interaction with Sky Sports, the former Indian head coach said, "I would say Kohli, the batsman in his pomp, was unbelievable because in those five years when India were No. 1 in the red-ball format. Some of the innings he played in Australia, South Africa, England, across formats was unreal.

“Once I took over the job, and once Dhoni had finished, he did a magnificent job. I think his first skills as a batsman, his ability to dominate, be in the face, play hard but play fair, and wanting to win and take the game forward.”

Virat Kohli Showcased Amazing Numbers In Test Cricket

Virat was a force to be reckoned with between 2016-19 in Test cricket. He amassed a whopping 10,603 runs in just 164 matches at a sensational average of 71.16, which also consisted of 36 centuries and 46 fifties. Under his tutelage, India also became the number one Test team in the ICC rankings, while the former RCB cricketer also guided the team to the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final.