'Likened To Glenn McGrath': Ravi Shastri Makes Massive Claim Regarding Josh Hazlewood, Compares Him To Legendary AUS Bowler

Josh Hazlewood has currently taken the Indian Premier League by storm with his prolific bowling and wicket taking. Josh Hazlewood is currently tied with Prasidh Krishna at the top of the Purple Cap standings with 16 wickets to his name in 9 matches. Josh Hazlewood was also awarded the man of the match award during RCB's match against RR for his fantastic bowling and figures of 4/33. The Australian quick is also expected to be a key member of the World Test Championship final which will be played between Australia and South Africa at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground.

Ravi Shastri's Massive Claim About Australian Quick Ahead Of WTC Final

As the final of the World Test Championship draws closer, Australia and South Africa are busy preparing for the summit clash in full swing. Ravi Shastri made a massive claim regarding Josh Hazlewood as he stated that he expects the RCB bowler to start ahead of Scott Boland.

“It will be a very tough choice, but if Hazelwood is fit, then he gets the nod ahead of Boland,” said Ravi Shastri in his statement.

Josh Hazlewood missed several matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India due to injury concerns.

Ravi Shastri Compares Josh Hazlewood To Glenn McGrath

Ravi Shastri as he spoke on the topic of Josh Hazlewood and the WTC Final, stated that Hazlewood is very similar to legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath. He further stated that Hazlewood will be picked due to two reasons.

“If Hazlewood is fit to do that, he will definitely get the nod for two reasons. One, (due to) the English conditions, (and) two, Lord’s with the slope. The reason I say Lord’s slope is (because) Hazlewood is most likened to Glenn McGrath.

“You’ve got to just check Glenn McGrath’s record at Lord’s, with the slope around and bowling from the Commentary Box end,” said Ravi Shastri in his statement.