'There Were No Doubts': Ravi Shastri Recounts Talks With Virat Kohli Upon Latter's Decision To Leave Test Cricket

Former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri with Virat Kohli ahead of the 2nd ODI match against New Zealand in the New Zealand tour of India, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

Former Team India coach and cricketer Ravi Shastri revealed he had an interaction with Virat Kohli before he called time from Test Cricket. Shastri revealed that, during their conversation, Kohli did not have any regrets and that his mind was clear. He also asked some personal questions, which made him believe it was time for Virat to call time on his career in Test cricket

Ravi Shastri Shares His Conversation with Virat Kohli

This week, Virat Kohli ended his 14-year Test career by calling it quits with an emotional post on social media. The legendary cricket player served as an ambassador for Test cricket and was one of the format's mainstays.

With 40 victories from the 68 Test matches he captained, he left as one of Team India's most successful captains. Ravi Shastri recently opened up on his communication with Kohli before retiring from Tests.

“I did speak to him about it. I think a week before that [his announcement], and his mind was very clear that he’d given us everything. There were no regrets. There were one or two questions I asked, and that’s a personal conversation, which, you know, he mentioned very clearly, there were no doubts in his mind, which made me think, ‘Yes, the time is right’. The mind has told his body that it’s time to go,” Ravi Shastri said while speaking to Sanjana Ganesan in The ICC Review.

Ravi Shastri Was Initially Shocked Upon Learning Kohli's Decision

Ravi Shastri also stated during his appearance that he was taken aback by Virat Kohli's decision to retire and that he believed he had nearly three years left in him. However, the former India coach added that when a cricketer is mentally exhausted, even if he or she is the fittest, the body receives a signal that it is time to retire.

“Virat surprised me because I thought he had at least two-three years of Test match cricket left in him. But then, when you’re mentally fried and overcooked, that’s what tells your body. You might be physically the fittest guy in the business.

"You might be fitter than half the guys in your team, but mentally you’re well done, as they say, then it sends a message to the body. You know, that’s it,” Shastri added.