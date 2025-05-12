Ravi Shastri Stunned Upon Hearing Virat Kohli’s Announcement From Test Cricket: 'Can’t Believe You Are Done'

Former Team India head coach and cricketer Ravi Shastri expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli after he retired from red-ball cricket. Shastri credited Kohli for standing up as one of the ambassadors of Test Cricket. He also thanked the cricketer for creating lasting memories that he has given him, saying that he would cherish them for life.

Ravi Shastri Pens A Heartfelt Tribute For Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, sharing a heartfelt message on his social media platforms. The Indian cricketer had a 14-year career in red-ball cricket, including a stint as Team India captain.

Kohli's aggression and astute captaincy stood out to the fans as he set an example in test cricket. He drew the audience in the game's longest format in a time when cricket had the fast-paced T20 cricket. Virat has called time on two of the three formats, and he is expected to play ODI cricket. Virat retired from Test cricket a few years after Rohit Sharma did.

Ravi Shastri looked in disbelief at the fact that Virat had stepped down from the longest format of the game.

"Can’t believe you are done. You are a modern-day GIANT and were a fantastic ambassador for Test match cricket in every way you played and captained. Thank you for the lasting memories you’ve given to everyone, and to me in particular. It’s something I will cherish for life. Go well, champ. God bless," Ravi Shastri tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Jay Shah Lauds Kohli Upon Retirement

Virat Kohli's sudden announcement sparked a flurry of reactions from his teammates and coaches, who cherished the time they had spent together. Jay Shah, Chairperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC), also commented on the Indian cricketer's Test retirement.

"Congratulations @imVkohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at the Lord’s said it all - you played Tests with heart, grit, and pride," Jay Shah tweeted on ‘X’.