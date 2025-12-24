Updated 24 December 2025 at 14:34 IST
Ravi Shastri to Become England Next Coach After Ashes Debacle? Monty Panesar Picks Brendon McCullum's Successor
Ashes 2025: England coach Brendon McCullum is facing a hard time after the Ashes debacle and now former cricketer Monty Panesar has suggested Ravi Shastri should replace him.
Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes' England has been having a nightmarish Ashes series. Having lost three Tests, coach Brendon McCullum is facing backlash over his ‘Bazball’ template. While all of this is happening, former England cricketer Monty Panesar has given a massive suggestion. He wants Ravi Shastri to take over as coach after the Ashes. It is no secret that Shastri helped the Indian team beat Australia twice on their soil. In 2018-19, the Indian cricket team won their first Test series in Australia under Shastri as coach. His team then repeated the feat in 2020-21.
‘Shastri should become England’s next head coach’
“You have to think, who exactly knows how to beat Australia? How will you take advantage of Australia’s weakness, mentally, physically, and tactically. I think Ravi Shastri should become England’s next head coach,” Panesar said while speaking to journalist Ravi Bisht.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 24 December 2025 at 14:31 IST