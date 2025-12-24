Ravi Shastri to Become England Next Coach After Ashes Debacle? Monty Panesar Picks Brendon McCullum's Successor

Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes' England has been having a nightmarish Ashes series. Having lost three Tests, coach Brendon McCullum is facing backlash over his ‘Bazball’ template. While all of this is happening, former England cricketer Monty Panesar has given a massive suggestion. He wants Ravi Shastri to take over as coach after the Ashes. It is no secret that Shastri helped the Indian team beat Australia twice on their soil. In 2018-19, the Indian cricket team won their first Test series in Australia under Shastri as coach. His team then repeated the feat in 2020-21.