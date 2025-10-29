'He Can Create Chaos': Ravi Shastri Warns Mitchell Marsh Of India's 'Gun T20 Player', Prior To IND vs AUS 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav's India are all set to take on Australia in a five-match T20I series. Mitchell Marsh's Australia are running high on confidence as they defeated India 2-1 in the recently concluded three-match ODI series. The 'Men in Blue' are wary of the fact that no Australian side on Australian soil is weak and hence they will bring their A game to the table to challenge and defeat Australia in their own backyard.

India, the reigning T20I world champions, recently won the Asia Cup and the Aussies will be wary about the kind of form that the 'Men in Blue' are in. The five-match T20I series is also a crucial juncture for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side and their preparations for the upcoming 2026 edition of the World T20 that will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Ravi Shastri Warns The Aussies Of The Abhishek Sharma Threat

After Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir took over the reins of the Indian cricket team as the captain and the Head Coach, the 'Men in Blue' switched to the ultra-aggressive approach in the shortest international format and they have been pretty successful so far. The Indian youngsters, especially Abhishek Sharma, has led the charge from the front and has delivered.

It was Abhishek's dominance in the Asia Cup that played a huge role in India decimating their oppositions irrespective of the conditions at disposal. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has acknowledged Abhishek Sharma's quality as a destructive T20I batter and has warned the Aussies against the southpaw playing a long innings in the middle.

"He's a gun T20 player. If he's in for a while, there's guaranteed entertainment. Irrespective of whether you're Australian or Indian, you'll enjoy it. He has the ability to take the game away from you. You don't want him out there too long because he can create chaos. From the get-go, he'll go after the bowling. That's where he can be extremely dangerous," Ravi Shastri said while speaking to Fox Cricket.

Dissecting Abhishek Sharma's T20I Numbers