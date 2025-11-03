Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Deepti Sharma's Powerful Impact In Women's World Cup: 'I Need To Tell My Friend Ravindra Jadeja...'

India rode on Deepti Sharma's all-round heroics to tame South Africa in the Women's World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian captain to guide the Women's Cricket Team to their maiden World Cup title.

R Ashwin Heapes Praise On Deepti Sharma

India got the better of Australia after Jemima Rodrigues pulled off a record-breaking run chase in the semifinal. The onus was on the home side to breach the last hurdle, and it was Deepti Sharma who almost single-handedly denied the Proteas a part of history.

Deepti provided the much-needed push with a brilliant fifty, and courtesy of her knock, India finished with 298 runs on the board. The all-rounder didn't stop there and hit back with a five-wicket haul, including the wickets of the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt and Nadine de Klerk.

Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Deepti Sharma's brilliant display in the final and even rated her a better all-rounder than Ravindra Jadeja.

He said on his YouTube channel, “Actually, the most talked-about name in this World Cup is Deepti Sharma. I need to tell my friend Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), sorry, all the all-rounders. World’s best all-rounder in ODIs. She averages 35-36 with the bat, 26 with the ball.”

“She can bowl a yorker where there is a need. She can bowl off-spin when there is a need. And crucial runs again. Yesterday, when Harmanpreet Kaur was out, there was a stable hand. Deepti Sharma, player of the tournament.”

BCCI Announced A Whopping 51 Crore Prize Money

BCCI has announced a cash prize of INR 51 crore for the winning Indian team. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had confirmed the development on Sunday night.