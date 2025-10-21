'He Does Not Have Clarity': Ravichandran Ashwin Sends Blunt Message To BCCI After Mohammed Shami-Ajit Agarkar Selection Row

R Ashwin Sends Blunt Message To BCCI After Ajit Agarkar-Mohammed Shami Row

On his YouTube channel, he said, “Look at what Shami did. He performed and then talked in the press conference, there is nothing wrong with that. But why is he talking all of this? Because he does not have clarity. If he had clarity over what is expected of him, then Shami will be able to say that. Or has Shami received that communication and is not disclosing that? We don’t know the reality. So to be guessing on that is the wrong thing to do. Whenever I as a player didn’t have clarity I always felt a little low. I used to wonder what can I do now, shall I talk to someone? But if I talk, will that leak? That trust is very important."