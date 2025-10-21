Updated 21 October 2025 at 11:19 IST
'He Does Not Have Clarity': Ravichandran Ashwin Sends Blunt Message To BCCI After Mohammed Shami-Ajit Agarkar Selection Row
Mohammed Shami and Ajit Agarkar have been involved in verbal volleys after the latter's recent comment on the Indian fast bowler's fitness sparked a row.
Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar's recent comments on Mohammed Shami didn't go well with the fast bowler. Earlier, Shami wasn't selected for the England Test series and was also ignored for the Australia ODI series recently.
Agarkar had cited that if the fast bowler was fit, he would have been picked in the squad. Shami had a seven-wicket haul against Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy opener and then responded to Agarkar's comment, insisting that let the Chief Selector say what he wants.
Amid all the selection row, Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out that a lack of clarity could create major confusion.
On his YouTube channel, he said, “Look at what Shami did. He performed and then talked in the press conference, there is nothing wrong with that. But why is he talking all of this? Because he does not have clarity. If he had clarity over what is expected of him, then Shami will be able to say that. Or has Shami received that communication and is not disclosing that? We don’t know the reality. So to be guessing on that is the wrong thing to do. Whenever I as a player didn’t have clarity I always felt a little low. I used to wonder what can I do now, shall I talk to someone? But if I talk, will that leak? That trust is very important."
Indian Batting Order Collapsed In Perth ODI
India lost the first match by 7 wickets in Perth and will take on Australia in the 2nd ODI match at Adelaide on October 23. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed on their white ball return, while captain Shubman Gill too couldn't get the job done. It was KL Rahul and Axar Patel who steadied the innings, while a quickfire 11-ball 19 from Nitish Kumar Reddy helped India to breach the 130-run mark.
