'In Last 100 Years...' - Shubman Gill And Co. Sent Huge Warning Ahead of India vs England Test Series

The IPL 2025 may be all the talk of the cricketing world right now, but the next big series for Indian cricket fans to focus on will be the India vs England Test cricket series. The series is always one that draws plenty of fan interest but India, who will be led by Shubman Gill, will have some task at hand when it comes to actually winning the series.

This is because India have only won 3 of the 19 Test series they have played in English conditions, and it has always been a tough venue for visitors in general - not just India.

And the Indian team have been sent a warning of sorts by India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who has himself been a part of a few England tours during his career.

Pujara Highlights England ‘Challenge’

Pujara said that the superior record that England have in home conditions shows just how much of a test it is for any team that has played Test cricket over there.

"The India-England Test series has always been a true measure of a team's grit and adaptability. In the last 100 years, India has managed to win only 3 out of 19 series played on English soil, which highlights just how challenging this contest has been for us," he said.

The fact that India will be going to England without both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket recently, has many worried about the team's lack of experience. But Pujara is keen to see how this young group can rise to the occasion.

"With a young and dynamic squad, this tour represents a significant turning point for Indian cricket. I look forward to witnessing how this group rises to the occasion and sets new benchmarks for future generations."

Can India Upset England?

It is worth noting that the last time these two teams faced off in a Test series, India emerged 4-1 winners - but that series was held in India.

The England team have struggled in Tests away from home under the reign of coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes.