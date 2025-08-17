SA Head Coach Backs Aiden Markram, Believes Skipper Close To Reaching Peak Form Despite Recent Series Defeat

South Africa's Aiden Markram takes the catch of New Zealand's Will Young, off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 second Semi-Final match, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore | Image: ANI

Shukri Conrad, head coach of the South Africa Cricket Team, has expressed unwavering faith in Aiden Markram despite their recent series loss.

The South Africa coach has opened up that Markram is just a few matches away from attaining a state of genius and is poised to shine.

The Proteas Men recently suffered a 1-2 series defeat to Australia in the first leg of the away white-ball series.

Shukri Conrad Confident Aiden Markram Is Close to Reaching Peak Form

Aiden Markram could not put up a firm footing in South Africa's recent T20 outing, scoring just 31 runs in the three appearances he made throughout the series.

It has been tough for Aiden Markram in the limited-over format despite showing a dominant outing in the World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord's.

Amid the dip in form, Coach Shukri Conrad believes Aiden Markram is close to unlock full potential in the limited-over format. The head coach's belief in Markram highlights that he would have the cricketer as the T20I leader for the long term.

"I know it's a different format, but in the World Test Championship final not so long ago, Aiden showed exactly what he is about. And I'm sure he is a couple of games away from unlocking that state of genius," Coach Shukri Conrad said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

South Africa Suffer 2-1 Series Defeat To Australia In T20Is

The series decider match in Cairns displayed solid performance from both sides, but Australia stood out as the winner in the third T20I match and won the series 2-1.

South Africa's Dewald Brevis put up an emphatic outing as he walked the talk with his record-breaking half-century. But Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell aided the hosts in securing a thrilling win over the Proteas men in the final T20I match of the series.

With the T20I series ending with a 2-1 lead in favour of Australia, all eyes are now on the next leg of matches. South Africa has a chance to deliver an impactful performance in the three-match ODI series against Australia.