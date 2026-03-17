Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah NOT Nominated For ICC's Player of The Month Award For February Despite T20 WC Title. Here's Why

ICC: The International Cricket Council revealed the nominations for the Player of The Month Award for February. What surprised one and all was that no Indian featured in the nominees list despite winning the T20 World Cup. The marquee event started on February 7 and it was expected that players who did well in the tournament would be nominated, then why no Indian featured in the list.

No Indian in ICC's List

While it may come across as surprising for many, one has to take into consideration that the good performances by Sanju Samson or Jasprit Bumrah came in the later stages of the tournament. The virtual quarter-final and the semis were in March along with the finale. This has to be the reason behind no Indian being nominated.

ICC Nominations

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, England all-rounder Will Jacks and United States of America fast bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk have been shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February while Sri Lanka batter Harshitha Samarawickrama, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and India seam bowler Arundhati Reddy complete the women’s shortlist.

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Sahibzada outshone other batters with a record aggregate in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup while Will Jacks and Schalkwyk were other standout performers. All three were in the ICC Team of the Tournament announced at the end of the event, Schalkwyk named as the 12th player.

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ICC's Process

The nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame.