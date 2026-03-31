Ravindra Jadeja Clears Air on Controversial Send-Off to Shivam Dube During RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match: 'Have Known Him...'

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja has finally come clean on his send-off to Shivam Dube after it sparked a controversy on social space. Jadeja cleared the air during the interview with the host broadcaster. When the host broadcaster posed the send-off question to Jadeja, the RR-allrounder claimed that he knows Dube's game inside out, and knew what the latter was trying to do.

‘Known him for a long time’

“I have known him for a long time. I was bowling to him in the nets. I know how he thinks and what he looks to do. I was prepared for that and tried to bowl outside off, because I knew he would look to play big shots against me,” Jadeja told the host broadcaster.

After the game, Jadeja also spoke about his new franchise Rajasthan Royals. He cheekily said that he thinks pink looks good on him while recalling his initial association with the side back in 2008.

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“I think pink looks good on me.” It is worth noting that Jadeja began his IPL journey with Rajasthan in 2008 and was even dubbed a “rockstar” by the late Shane Warne.

“I felt the wicket was a bit sticky, and the ball was turning, so I really enjoyed bowling. My job was just to hit the right areas and let the pitch do the rest,” said Jadeja about the strip in Guwahati.

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