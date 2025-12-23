Ravindra Jadeja Follows Rohit & Kohli In Confirming Availability For Two Matches In Vijay Hazare Trophy: Report

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the team's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's World Cup 2027 ambitions are still roaring at the top of their voice. The cricketer has confirmed his availability for a couple of matches in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26. Jadeja will feature on the Saurashtra cricket team, marking his return to domestic cricket.

The veteran cricketer intends to keep himself in the mix for the next ODI CWC spectacle and has confirmed his availability for the same. Jadeja is following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli by keeping himself in the domestic loop and solidifying his position in India's One-Day set of things.

Ravindra Jadeja Confirms Availability For Two VHT Matches For Saurashtra

According to multiple reports, Ravindra Jadeja has confirmed his availability for two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26. The veteran all-rounder has confirmed his plans to the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA).

Jadeja's move comes after India's famed veterans — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — have also made themselves available for the upcoming VHT domestic tournament.

Rohit Sharma will be in action for Mumbai, while Virat Kohli will feature for Delhi Cricket. Both the Indian cricketers will be in action in at least two matches in the tournament.

The Indian cricketing trio's decision came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) mandated that all Indian international cricketers will participate in domestic cricket whenever their schedule allows them to do so.

Ravindra Jadeja To Bring Immense Experience During Brief Domestic Stint

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the finest talents to come out of Saurashtra Cricket. The veteran cricketer has tremendous domestic cricket experience.

The Indian all-rounder has featured in 260 List-A matches, scoring 3911 runs with an average of 32.86 with the bat. Jadeja has also shone with the ball, picking up 293 dismissals and averaging 34.22 with the ball.