Setback For Virat Kohli Fans; Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium to be Played Sans Spectators

VHT 2025: In what can be called as a big setback for Virat Kohli fans, the Delhi versus Andhra Vijaya Hazare Trophy 2025 match at Chinnaswamy on Wednesday would not have any spectators. The fans would have loved to have got a glimpse of their icon, but they would be deprived of it. As per ESPN, the Karnataka government set to issue an order to the KSCA to stage matches behind closed doors.

No Fans For Kohli

In the past, the KSCA was trying to work out a plan where at least two stands could have been permitted for the fans to watch the VHT games. If two stands would have been permitted, at least 2000-3000 fans could have entered the stadium, but that will not be the case.

Given the stature of the players, the state government does understand it is festive season and hence they are not ready to take any risks. Initially, the matches were scheduled to take place in Alur but due to the logistical challenges there - it was shifted to the Chinnaswamy.

Kohli in Ominous Form

Given his ominous form in the 50-over format, Kohli looks better than ever-before and hence he realises he needs to carry this good form forward and hence agreed to play a few Vijay Hazare Tropohy games. Reports suggest Kohli would be available for only two VHT games.

