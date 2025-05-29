Ravindra Jadeja Opens Up On Leadership Aspirations As CSK And Team India Enter Transition Phase, Star Bowler Reiterates On 'Knowing Mindset'

Ravindra Jadeja who recently had a disappointing Indian Premier League season with Chennai Super Kings is now busy in preparations for the upcoming tour in England where India will play five Test matches. The series in England will also kick off India's campaign for the World Test Championship cycle of 2025-2027. The Indian Test team is currently in a transitional phase with the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game.

As a young team prepares to head to England under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja is now the most experienced member of the side as an underdog Indian team look to cause a massive upset in England.

Ravindra Jadeja On Wanting To Become India's Test Skipper

Ravindra Jadeja recently sat down for a podcast with former India and CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. During the podcast, the two superstars of Indian cricket talked about various topics. One of the topics that was discussed was Ravindra Jadeja wanting to become India's Test captain.

"Yes, definitely! Over the years, I have played under different captains. I know the mindset of every single captain whom I have played under and I also understand what players need and their mindset," said Ravindra Jadeja as he agreed that he does want to become the captain of the Indian Test team.

Ravindra Jadeja's Experience To Be Valuable In England