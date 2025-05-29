Ravindra Jadeja Reveals He Had Never Imagined Playing Test Cricket For India In Podcast With Ex-Teammate Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the very few veteran players that are left within the Indian Test team taking into account the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game. As the Indian Cricket Team prepare to travel to England for a five match test series, India are being considered as the underdogs going into the series with a team full of young players. Ravindra Jadeja will be the most experienced player in the side as India kickstart their campaign for the new cycle of the World Test Championship.

Ravindra Jadeja Believed Himself To Be A White Ball Player

Recently, Ravindra Jadeja featured on Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Kutti Stories With Ash' podcast. During the podcast, Ravindra Jadeja revealed that he initially thought that his forte was white ball cricket and never imagined playing for India and becoming such a key member of the red ball squad.

“When I started, I didn’t realize that I would play this many games for India in Test cricket. I always believed white ball was my forte and wanted to establish myself there. I used to feel that Test cricket is a little long as well. Only very sincere players can play for it. This was my mindset initially,” said Ravindra Jadeja during the podcast.

Ravindra Jadeja's Legendary Career For India In Tests

Ravindra Jadeja has had a long and storied career with India in red ball cricket. Ravindra Jadeja has played a total of 80 matches for India. Across the course of these 80 matches, he has scored 3370 runs. With the bat he has a high score of 175 not out in the red ball format.