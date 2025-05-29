Ravindra Jadeja Reveals That MS Dhoni Is Not The Only 'Mahi' In His Life, CSK And Team India Star Narrates Interesting Life Story Ahead Of ENG Tests

Ravindra Jadeja is considered as one of the best red ball cricketers in the current day and age for India as the star all-rounder is a key player with both bat and ball for India. With the sudden retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the sport, Jadeja is now the most experienced member of India's red ball squad as preparations are underway for the upcoming five match test series in England. The series in England will also kick off India's WTC 2025-27 cycle campaign.

Ravindra Jadeja's Unique 'Mahi' Connection

Ravindra Jadeja recently sat down in a podcast with former India and CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. During the podcast, Jadeja opened up on various aspects of his life. During one segment of the podcast, the all-rounder revealed that MS Dhoni was not the only Mahendra in his life.

“I have told this to Mahi bhai as well that my cricket journey is between two Mahendras – Mahendra Singh Chauhan & Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He used to be a police officer, his mindset was that a sportsperson should be at the peak of his fitness. He used to believe that batting and bowling could be managed, but one has to run a lot. My fitness level and fielding skills can be attributed to me running 15-20 km around Jamnagar,” said Ravindra Jadeja while crediting the two Mahendra's in his life.

Ravindra Jadeja Eyes Successful India Tour