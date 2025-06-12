Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur Ignored; Ex-India Coach Sanjay Bangar Predicts Bizarre Playing XI For 1st Test vs England

India vs England: Team India is set to start a new chapter in the post Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma era when they take on England in a five-match Test series. Ahead of the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds, there is much speculation over what should be the ideal playing XI for the visitors. While experts predict, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has given his ideal playing XI. Bangar's playing XI is a little surprising it does not feature star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast-bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur. Also, at No. 3 - he has Abhimanyu Easwaran, while most believe Sai Sudarshan would occupy that number.

‘Abhimanyu Easwaran at No. 3’

"My team is Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran at No. 3, Shubman Gill at No. 4, Rishabh Pant at No. 5, Karun Nair at No. 6, Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 7, Kuldeep Yadav at No. 8, and then three seamers - Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah," he said.

"I see Nitish as a batter who can bowl. I can't see him as a bowler who can bat. However, Nitish starts in my team ahead of Shardul. Shardul doesn't play in my first XI. Nitish Reddy will play first," Bangar observed.

India vs England - Preview

The five-match Test series also marks the start of a new World Test Championship cycle and hence both sides would look to get off to a good start. Spotlight would be on Shubman Gill, who has been appointed as the captain of the side.

In the conditions in England, pace bowlers are set to get much assistance. For India, Jasprit Bumrah would be leading the pace battery.