With Asia Cup 2025 in Jeopardy; PCB Plans Stupid Move to Corner BCCI

Asia Cup 2025: The cricketing ties between India and Pakistan are at an all-time low and that is certainly not healthy. Following the recent tensions with Pakistan at the border, there have been huge calls in India for completely shunning matches between the two nations. While that is being worked out, the Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly planning to conduct a tri-nation series before the Asia Cup - which has a massive question mark around it. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to take a call on the tournament, whose hosting rights are with India.

PCB's Move to Corner BCCI

According to CricketPakistan, a tri-nation T20I series is being planned between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The PCB has already approached these boards with the proposal. It is to be noted that there has been no confirmation on this.

What PCB is planning is to add another team to their already scheduled Afghanistan-Pakistan bilateral T20I series.

Asia Cup 2025 - The Structure

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in September is in a limbo. Eight teams from Asia are set to participate in the tournament. The United Arab Emirates are one of the eight teams to feature. They made the cut after winning the 2024 ACC Men’s Premier Cup. The others seven teams are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, and Hong Kong.