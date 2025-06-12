Virat Kohli Wanted to be Captain of Team India in Tests Before Announcing Shock Retirement?

India vs England: In roughly over a week, Team India start a new era under the leadership of Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma have retired, yet there are multiple rumours and speculations over their shock calls. While the nation is still finding hard to come to terms with it, former India coach Ravi Shastri has dropped a bombshell. Shastri reveals that Kohli wanted to become the stop-gap captain for India, but the management was not in favour of it as they were looking for someone for the longer run.

‘Would have made him captain’

"If I had anything to do with it, I would have made him captain, straightaway after Australia," Shastri said in a video shared by SonyLiv on social media.

For the unversed, Kohli stepped down as captain in 20222, which till date remains a bitter pill to swallow for fans. There is no denying the fact that Kohli has not lived upto the billing in red-ball cricket. Apart from a hundred in Australia, Kohli's form was distraught in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Not to forget, his form was lukewarm against New Zealand as well.

Kohli - A true Global Test Retirement

While his shock retirement is debatable, he still will be considered as one of the greats to have played red-ball cricket. In 123 Tests, he has amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. Under Kohli's leadership, Team India became the No. 1 side in Test cricket. He also led India to the inaugural World Test Championship final.