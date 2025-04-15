'That Connection Is There': RCB Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gives Massive Statement On MS Dhoni's Captaincy During IPL 2025

Indian fast bower Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently appeared on a podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia during the currently ongoing IPL 2025. During the podcast, the two discussed several topics out of which one of them was MS Dhoni and his style of captaincy. During the podcast, Bhuvneshwar Kumar praised MS Dhoni and his style of play. This comes in amidst the fact that MS Dhoni has been renamed as the captain of Chennai Super Kings due to Ruturaj Gaikwad being out due to an elbow injury.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Praises MS Dhoni And His Captaincy

Indian bowling great Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently praised MS Dhoni when he appeared as a guest on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. He praised MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping and his game awareness.

"There is a big role of the wicket-keeper (on picking wickets). When a keeper is keeping they know all the angles. Dhoni has done captaincy for so many years and at that level so he gets to know what are the chances of the ball going where or he knows where the line and length of a bowler is so you can set angles in such a way," said Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the podcast.

"That makes a connection and it is important. In pressure sometimes you cannot see where the fielders are so that connection is there," Bhuvneshwar Kumar further added to his statements.

MS Dhoni Orchestrates Chase Against Lucknow Super Giants

MS Dhoni silenced his haters during Chennai Super Kings' match against Lucknow Super Giants. During the IPL clash, CSK were chasing the target of 167 that had been set by Lucknow Super Giants. During the second innings, MS Dhoni came out to bat for Chennai Super Kings as he scored a quickfire 26 off 11 balls. His innings included four fours and one six.