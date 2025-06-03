RCB Chants Take Over At Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final, Bengaluru Fans Gather In Huge Numbers To Show Support For Rajat Patidar And Co

RCB chants take around at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IPL 2025 Final | Image: X (Screengrab)

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and decided to bowl against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Final clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

The Bengaluru-based franchise have reached the IPL Final for the first time in the last nine years. The last time RCB played the summit clash in the IPL was in 2016, but conceded a heartbreaking defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The RCB fans are considered as one of the most loyal fans in the IPL. Now they have come in huge numbers to show support to the Rajat Patidar-led side in the IPL 2025 showdown.

IPL Commentators Enjoy Vibe At Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahead of the IPL 2025 Final, RCB chants take over at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A viral video that is going around on the internet shows that the cricket commentators Navjot Singh Sidhu, Jatin Sapru, and Harbhajan Singh are enjoying the vibe of the stadium before the start of the clash.

A Look At RCB's Solid Record Over PBKS In IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached the Final of the IPL three times but have failed to clinch the silverware for a single time. Now. it is the time for star players like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and others to make their dreams into reality.

The Bengaluru-based franchise have a solid record over Punjab Kings in the ongoing season of the IPL. RCB have played three times against the Kings, winning two and conceding just one defeat.