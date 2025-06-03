'I’m A Massive Virat Kohli Fan': Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Shows Full Support To Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final Vs PBKS

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak shows full support to RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 Final against PBKS | Image: X/@RishiSunak and AP

IPL 2025: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has extended his support for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the summit clash, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

This will be Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL Final in the last nine years. RCB last reached the summit clash of the cash-rich tournament in 2016, where they conceded an eight-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rishi Sunak Roots For RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final

In an interview with TOI, Rishi Sunak said that he will be attending the IPL 2025 Final between Bengaluru and Punjab and cheering for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

During the interaction, the former UK PM revealed his favourite cricket player, saying that he is a massive Virat Kohli fan. Sunak showered praise on Kohli, saying that the 36-year-old is a 'total legend' of the game.

"In terms of my favourite players obviously, I’m a massive Virat Kohli fan. He’s a total legend. One of my prized possessions is a signed bat of his that Minister Jaishankar brought me when I was Prime Minister, as a Diwali gift, to Downing Street — which is amazing," Former UK PM Rishi Sunak told TOI.

Virat Kohli's Numbers In IPL 2025

In the IPL 2025, Virat Kohli has scored 614 runs at a strike rate of 146.53 and has an average of 55.81 after playing 14 matches in the 18th season.

The 36-year-old is also the highest run-scorer in the cash-rich tournament, scoring 8618 runs after playing 266 matches and 258 innings at a strike rate of 132.91 and an average of 39.53.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clinched nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 league matches. RCB finished in the second position on the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.301.