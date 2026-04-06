Sanju Samson TROLLED After RCB Beat CSK in IPL 2026: 'Mentally Not in it'

IPL 2026, RCB vs CSK: Sanju Samson did not fire again on Sunday and now the daggers are out. Fans reckon Samson is not 'mentally in it'. Samson scored merely nine runs before perishing. The T20 World Cup hero not firing is obviously a big concern for the Chennai Super Kings early on in the tournament. Samson, who has recorded scores of 6, 7 and 9 - has certainly not lived upto the expectations and that is not helping the side.

He is expected to get the side off to good starts and he would be hoping he can find his form and hunger in the upcoming games. Here is how Samson is facing backlash on social space.

'Mentally Not in it'

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