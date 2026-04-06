Sanju Samson TROLLED After RCB Beat CSK in IPL 2026: 'Mentally Not in it'
IPL 2026, RCB vs CSK: Sanju Samson did not fire again on Sunday and now the daggers are out. Fans reckon Samson is not 'mentally in it'.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026, RCB vs CSK: Sanju Samson did not fire again on Sunday and now the daggers are out. Fans reckon Samson is not 'mentally in it'. Samson scored merely nine runs before perishing. The T20 World Cup hero not firing is obviously a big concern for the Chennai Super Kings early on in the tournament. Samson, who has recorded scores of 6, 7 and 9 - has certainly not lived upto the expectations and that is not helping the side.
He is expected to get the side off to good starts and he would be hoping he can find his form and hunger in the upcoming games. Here is how Samson is facing backlash on social space.
'Mentally Not in it'
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CSK Hit Rock Bottom
The Chennai-based franchise is yet to get off the mark. After three games, they are still searching for their first win of the season. With the addition of new faces in the ranks, CSK was expected to do really well this year - but that has not been the case. Chennai will take on Delhi in their next clash and they would dearly hope they win and get their campaign back on track after a poor start.