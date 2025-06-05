'RCB Fan Ke Pass Dimag Nahi Hai': CSK Start Fan War Over B'luru Stampede

Updated 5 June 2025 at 12:31 IST
Chinnaswamy Stampede: It was an evening to forget in Bengaluru as 11 lives were lost and several left injured in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium. The iconic venue was getting ready to welcome their IPL heroes for a felicitation ceremony. Unfortunately, there was a huge crowd that landed up outside the stadium to enter it and that created a chaos as the cops could not handle the situation well. The episode has already sparked a massive outpour of responses where most are condemning it.
In the wake of this ‘tragic’ incident, it is strange to see that a fan war has started on social space, and it is Chennai Super Kings fans ripping the RCB fans apart. Here are some of the CSK fan reactions.
The chaos peaked at 4:45 PM IST, but hours before that - thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the players during the RCB's IPL 2025 title celebration at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and a stampede-like situation occurred. And while there was chaos outside Chinnaswamy, there were celebrations inside the iconic stadium. Some reckon the entire event could have been postponed for another day, so that the state police get more time to manage things. For the unversed, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Published 5 June 2025 at 12:20 IST