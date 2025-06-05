'RCB Fan Ke Pass Dimag Nahi Hai': CSK Start Fan War Over B'luru Stampede

Chinnaswamy Stampede: It was an evening to forget in Bengaluru as 11 lives were lost and several left injured in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium. The iconic venue was getting ready to welcome their IPL heroes for a felicitation ceremony. Unfortunately, there was a huge crowd that landed up outside the stadium to enter it and that created a chaos as the cops could not handle the situation well. The episode has already sparked a massive outpour of responses where most are condemning it.

In the wake of this ‘tragic’ incident, it is strange to see that a fan war has started on social space, and it is Chennai Super Kings fans ripping the RCB fans apart. Here are some of the CSK fan reactions.

CSK Fans Rip Their RCB Counterparts Apart

How Did Chinnaswamy Stampede Start?