'Beyond Tragic': Sachin Tendulkar's Lukewarm Reaction Over Bengaluru Stampede During RCB Parade

Chinnaswamy Stampede: It was chaos outside the Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday afternoon as fans queued up for the felicitation ceremony of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won IPL 2025. But the incident turned out to be tragic, as 11 lives were lost and several others were left injured. The incident sparked an outpour of reactions as most condemned the episode and blamed the RCB management and the state government, former India legend Sachin Tendulkar also gave his two cents on the snowballing issue on his social media handle.
Unfortunately Tendulkar's reaction seemed a little cliched and lukewarm. Playing it safe, he did not question any authority or the RCB management for the loss of lives. All he did was call the episode ‘tragic’, while he could have used his star power and done a lot more.
Taking to X, the India legend wrote, “What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all.”
Surely, Tendulkar could have done better with his reaction here.
The open bus parade was called off, but the rest of the things happened despite all the chaos happening outside. The photo-ops took place and then the team took a victory lap around the stadium despite all the madness outside. The press conference that was planned after the felicitation was called off and hence the event was shortened. As per reports, 11 lives were lost and several others were injured. As things stand, the political blamegame has already started. As unfortunate as it may sound, it is the harsh reality.
