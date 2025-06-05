'Beyond Tragic': Sachin Tendulkar's Lukewarm Reaction Over Bengaluru Stampede During RCB Parade

Chinnaswamy Stampede: It was chaos outside the Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday afternoon as fans queued up for the felicitation ceremony of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won IPL 2025. But the incident turned out to be tragic, as 11 lives were lost and several others were left injured. The incident sparked an outpour of reactions as most condemned the episode and blamed the RCB management and the state government, former India legend Sachin Tendulkar also gave his two cents on the snowballing issue on his social media handle.

Unfortunately Tendulkar's reaction seemed a little cliched and lukewarm. Playing it safe, he did not question any authority or the RCB management for the loss of lives. All he did was call the episode ‘tragic’, while he could have used his star power and done a lot more.

‘Absolutely Tragic’

Taking to X, the India legend wrote, “What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all.”

Surely, Tendulkar could have done better with his reaction here.

RCB Event