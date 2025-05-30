Tom Moody Lashes Out At PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer Following Embarrassing Defeat To RCB In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: 'Put Your Ego In Your Pocket'

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer walks off the field after losing his wicket against RCB during IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash | Image: AP

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a disappointing eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Thursday, May 29th.

Throughout the IPL 2025 league matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led side displayed a staggering performance, clinching nine wins and conceding just four defeats.

The Punjab-based franchise advanced to the IPL 2025 Playoffs by staying at the top of the standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.372.

Even after displaying top performances throughout the tournament, the Kings failed to maintain consistency at the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.

Punjab Kings Batting Lineup Fails To Perform In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Marcus Stoinis led the Punjab Kings' batting lineup by scoring 26 runs from 17 balls. Prabhsimran Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai also played pivotal knocks of 18 runs each, which powered Punjab Kings to 101 in the first inning.

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood led the Royal Challengers' bowling attack with their respective three-wicket hauls.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer failed to stand up when his side was suffering. The 30-year-old scored two runs from three balls at a strike rate of 66.67.

Tom Moody Hits Out At Shreyas Iyer

While speaking on ESPNCricinfo's ‘Timeout’ show, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody lashed out at Shreyas Iyer, saying that he needs to keep his ego aside and move forward. He also blamed Iyer for not reading the situation correctly.

“At times, you need to put your ego in your pocket and just move forward. To me that was the perfect example of not reading the situation. You only had to see Hazlewood out. It was a simple thing – see him out and look to dissect the rest of their attack. The first ball he played and missed – the perfect line that you’d expect Hazlewood to bowl,” said Moody on ESPNcricinfo's ‘Timeout’.

During the run chase, Phil Salt led RCB to a comfortable victory, with his unbeaten 56-run knock from 27 balls. However, it was RCB captain Rajat Patidar who finished the game in style by hammering a six over the deep midwicket.