RCB Insulted CSK? Chennai File Complaint With BCCI After IPL 2026 Game at Chinnaswamy: 'Dosa, Idli, Sambar...'
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Did the DJ at Chinnaswamy insult CSK? The Chennai-based franchise has now filed a complaint with the BCCI.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: Did the DJ at Chinnaswamy insult CSK? The Chennai-based franchise has now filed a complaint with the BCCI. As per a report on the Indian Express, the CSK side felt offended with the lyrics of the song the DJ was playing during an IPL 2026 match between the two southern-based franchises.
DJ Hogs Limelight
The DJ played the track ‘Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney’ during the match. The song, composed by musician Gana Appu, is a popular track on social space, often used as meme material. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side felt the timing and context of the track’s usage were inappropriate as CSK were not well-placed in that particular game chasing a mammoth 251 to win. IPL sources confirmed that it “has received a complaint from CSK and is looking into it.”
Last season Jitesh Sharma had got trolled for singing that song.
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CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has spoken about it at length explaining that DJs usually support the home side. He claimed that it was certain comments as well that were made by the DJ that seemed to be targeted towards the CSK players.
“The DJs are usually there to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering that, we have written to the BCCI to look into it,” he said.
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Viswanathan further stated that there had been no such incidents after the earlier episode involving Jitesh, until the April 5 game. “After that incident, there hadn’t been any repeat. The DJ isn’t supposed to make comments on opposition players. Moreover, we are fortunate to have a lovely fanbase that supports us in large numbers,” he added.