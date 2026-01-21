RCB Owners Scared to Return to M. Chinnaswamy For IPL 2026 Despite KSCA Nod. Here's Why

IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have got the much-needed clearance from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to play their IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy.

RCB Owners Scared

Despite the nod, the RCB owners are scared to play their home games at the venue. While this sounds weird, there is valid reason behind them being skeptical about the scenario.

It is reportedly understood that the owners are afraid of the new law enforced by the Karnataka government after the Bengaluru stampede left 11 killed and several injured. The new law states that wherever a match is going on, even if something happens in the roads surrounding the venue, the team is held responsible. This is the new law that is scaring the RCB owners.

“Karnataka government decided to bring in a law after what happened there (Bengaluru stampede). Wherever a match is going on, even if something happens in the roads surrounding the venue, the team is held responsible. This is the reason why RCB owners are scared,” the BCCI source said as quoted by Dainik Jagran.

RCB Ask MI's Help

As per Dainik Jagran, RCB plan to host five games of the upcoming season at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. For that to happen, RCB need a no-objection certificate from Mumbai Indians.

It can be confirmed that a deadline has been given to RCB to finalize their stance on playing in Bengaluru.

