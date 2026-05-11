Hardik Pandya And Others Who Could be Released by Their Franchises After IPL 2026

IPL 2026: With the season reaching it's business end, the excitement in IPL has hit the roof. It will not be wrong to say that the spectacle called IPL has lived up to it's billing. Once the season ends, there is no doubt that most franchises will head back to the drawing board to review their campaign. Once that happens, there would also be talks about the next season. All franchises will take a relook at their squad and try to build it again for the upcoming season. There is no doubt that franchises would be offloading players.

Players Who Could be Released

Hardik Pandya: The captain of Mumbai Indians has had a season to forget. Heading into the cash-rich league after clinching the T20 WC, he was expected to do well. Unfortunately, his season never took off with the bat, nor the ball. And then, midway through the season, he was suspiciously benched. It is highly unlikely MI would be looking to hold on to him. In eight outings, he has managed to score 146 runs at a strike rate of 136.45. With the ball, he has picked up four wickets at an economy of 11.90. Mumbai take on Punjab in their next game on May 14.

Rishabh Pant: The Lucknow Super Giants captain has not been able to live up to the expectations. The costliest player of the history of the league has amassed 251 runs in 11 outings at a strike rate of 138.67. Much more is expected of him given his potential. With LSG likely to finish last this year, Pant could be released.

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Ajinkya Rahane: The KKR captain may not be a naturally-attacking batter, but he has changed his template in order to survive. Yet, he has not been consistent this season and that has hurt KKR, who are seventh on the points table now. With KKR's hopes of making the playoffs on knife's edge, it would be interesting to see what the management does once the season is over.