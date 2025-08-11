RCB Pacer Yash Dayal, Accused of Rape By a Minor, Barred From Playing in UP T20 League: Reports

The cricket career of Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal has been put on temporary halt, as he has been barred from playing in the UP T20 League 2025 due to charges of rape against a minor, for which a police case has been registered against him at the Sanganer Sadar Police Station in Jaipur.

Dayal was set to represent the Gorakhpur Lions in this year's edition of the tournament after a successful IPL 2025 which saw him lift the title with RCB, but the UPCA decided against letting him play.

The reason is simple - due to the case being registered and no interim protection from arrest has been granted to him by the court due to the alleged victim being a minor, it has been decided to not let him play until the matter is resolved.

Dayal Set For Another Court Hearing

On August 6, the Rajasthan High Court denied him any protection from arrest, with Justice Sudesh Bansal, who is presiding over the matter in Jaipur, scheduling another court date for the next hearing.

The next time the case will be heard in court is August 22, although it is worth noting that Dayal's camp has argued the entire case is a conspiracy to defame him.

Indeed, it is not the first case of a similar matter that has come the way of Dayal but it is arguably the most serious case in what is a long line of controversies that have followed the cricketer since he first came to the spotlight in 2022.

A Look at Yash Dayal's Up-and-Down Career

Dayal first grabbed attention for his good performances for the Gujarat Titans in 2022, when they went on to lift the IPL title in their first season as a franchise.

However, things took a turn for the worse in 2023 when he was on the end of a drubbing from UP teammate Rinku Singh during a match vs Kolkata Knight Riders - needing 29 runs to win, Rinku smashed 5 sixes off Dayal's bowling.

This dented his confidence and GT eventually released him, before he was picked up by RCB in the 2024 auction.