'Test Cricket Hai Kya?': Pakistan Captain Mohammed Rizwan Trolled Over Intent After Loss vs West Indies

Updated 11 August 2025 at 10:45 IST
WI vs Pak: The Pakistan cricket team had another night which they would like to forget. It is no secret that Pakistan cricket has hit rock bottom and now they have been beaten by the West Indies side on Sunday. Pakistan lost the game by five wickets via DLS method. Following the game, captain Mohammed Rizwan said it was a ‘good effort’ by the team despite the loss. While he said that, he also blamed the bowlers for not being able to win them the game. What did not help his cause was that he could not get his bat to do the talking as he scored 16 off 38 balls.
He faced the ire for the intent shown by him while batting.
Not long back, the same Pakistan cricket team faced the ire for their lack of intent during a T20 game against India in New York. The Men in Green were asked to chase a paltry total and they fell short of it.
It seems the intent is missing because the players are playing for their spots in the side and hence are reluctant to take the extra risk.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 11 August 2025 at 10:42 IST