'Test Cricket Hai Kya?': Pakistan Captain Mohammed Rizwan Trolled Over Intent After Loss vs West Indies

WI vs Pak: The Pakistan cricket team had another night which they would like to forget. It is no secret that Pakistan cricket has hit rock bottom and now they have been beaten by the West Indies side on Sunday. Pakistan lost the game by five wickets via DLS method. Following the game, captain Mohammed Rizwan said it was a ‘good effort’ by the team despite the loss. While he said that, he also blamed the bowlers for not being able to win them the game. What did not help his cause was that he could not get his bat to do the talking as he scored 16 off 38 balls.