RCB Post Special Tribute Video For Virat Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final Against Shreyas Iyer's PBKS, Anushka Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral

IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli is on the verge of completing his white-ball cricketing journey and is just one step away from winning the coveted Indian Premier League silverware. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to clash with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Both RCB and PBKS, two teams that have never won the title, were clearly the best teams in IPL 2025, and they will now compete with each other in the biggest game of the season.

Anushka Sharma Reacts To RCB's Tribute Video For Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has enjoyed a bittersweet 2025 so far. It all started with things going wrong for him during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He followed it up with a Champions Trophy win along with Team India, and he recently ended up announcing his retirement from Test cricket. This year has been eventful for Virat Kohli, and there is no better way to put the icing on the cake by winning his maiden IPL trophy with a franchise that he has been playing for so long.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Virat Kohli are synonymous with each other. Kohli, in many ways, is Bengaluru's adopted son, and he has served the franchise extremely well for eighteen editions now. Much ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a reel for Virat Kohli with the caption 'Happy Virat, happy us!'. The video caught the attention of Virat Kohli's wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, who reacted to the video with an 'Evil Eye' emoji.

Anushka Sharma's reaction to RCB's tribute video for Virat Kohli | Image: Instagram/@royalchallengers.bengaluru

RCB Look To End Their Title Drought

It has taken RCB more than nine long years to qualify for an IPL final, and they have been longing for the IPL trophy for seventeen editions now.