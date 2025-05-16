Sigh Of Relief For Bengaluru Prior To IPL 2025 Resumption! RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat Breaks Silence On Rajat Patidar's Fitness

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 20255, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 17th.

Due to the escalation on the India-Pakistan border, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the cash-rich tournament. However, after things had calmed down, the cricket administrative body announced the resumption of the T20 tournament on May 17th.

RCB Hold Second Place On IPL 2025 Standings

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have displayed a stupendous performance in the ongoing season. The Bengaluru-based franchise played 11 matches so far in the cash-rich tournament, winning eight and conceding just three defeats. RCB hold the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with 16 points and have a net run rate of +0.482.

Mo Bobat Opens Up On Rajat Patidar's Fitness Before RCB vs KKR Clash

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, RCB director of cricket Mo Bobat opened up on captain Rajat Patidar's fitness, as earlier he suffered a finger injury.

Mo Bobat said that Rajat Patidar is going well, but is building up slowly after suffering an injury to his hand.

He added that the suspension of the IPL 2025 for one week helped the RCB captain to recover fully.

"Rajat's going well. He had an injury to his hand, but he's been building up ever so slowly. For him personally, probably the disruption gave him a few more days just to get through some of that early healing, and for the swelling to go down, and for him to get used to picking up a bat again. He's practiced the last few days, and he's going well," Mo Bobat told the reporters.