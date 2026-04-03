'Just Pakistan Things': Fans Troll PSL 2026 Again After Rain Interrupts Post-Match Show | WATCH

PSL 2026: The PSL 2026 season has already been marred by controversies and Thursday was no different. Despite a cracker of a match between Karachi Kings and Rawalpindiz, there was controversy. In another humiliating incident, commentators had to resort to the umbrella after rain interrupted their post-match show.

After the match was over which Kings won, former Zimbabwean all-rounder Pommie Mbangwa, who was present during the post-match interaction, held an umbrella over Azam Khan's head as he answered the questions. This incident instantly went viral on social space as fans came up with fresh wave of memes. Here is the viral clip of the post-match session.

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Here are some of the trolls.

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Karachi Kings batter Azam Khan was the star of the show as he powered the Kings to a five-wicket win. Khan hit a belligerent 34-ball 74.

"I would say I was not really satisfied with the innings because I gave like a lot of chances, but obviously, you know, getting runs off the bat always feels nice," he said at the post-match presentation.

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"Yeah, I really practiced a lot on my shots and personally, I had a gut feeling that they might send me at number four because I personally think that my ideal position is number four after the power play. But obviously, it ended up on a win, so I'm really happy about it," he added.