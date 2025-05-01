'My Father Was In Hospital': RCB Spinner Suyash Sharma Shares Inspiring Ordeal Of How He Made It Into The IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru look like a team reborn in the currently ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. RCB have had a flying start to the 2025 season and currently sit at the top of the table with 14 points to their name. RCB are yet to lose a single match away from home as they continue their solid run. With the team in fantastic form in the 2025 season, one of the best finds for RCB this season has been Suyash Sharma who is a former Kolkata Knight Riders player and has been consistently performing.

Suyash Sharma Proving To Be The Backbone Of RCB's Bowling

Suyash Sharma has been the dark horse for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling line up in the currently ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Suyash Sharma has been key in the middle overs for RCB as he does not let the batters score runs and pushes the run rate in RCB's favor.

Suyash recently shared his journey on how he made it into the IPL after facing several hardships in life.

“I had never played in a proper tournament before the IPL. I had only played Under-25. I spent six or seven years in trials but was never picked. Every time I visited my parents, they would ask when I’d get a chance in the IPL. But my mum and dad never doubted me. They could see how hard I was working. After the Under-25s, I went for IPL trials. At that time, my googly was very sharp. I think I took eight wickets out of ten in one match, it was a KKR practice match, and even the wicket-keeper was getting beat. That’s when I was picked. My father was in hospital then. He cried when he heard. No one expected me to play IPL so soon.”

RCB Within Touching Distance Of IPL 2025 Playoffs