RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Opens Up On His Journey From Army Dreams To Indian Cricket

India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has opened up about his remarkable journey in Indian cricket in a candid conversation with batting great and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon AB de Villiers.

Speaking on AB De Villiers' podcast, Jitesh traced his path from a young man with ambitions of joining the Indian Air Force to one of the IPL's most trusted finishers, a journey that began entirely by accident, as per a release.

Sharma, shared his unplanned yet natural cricketing career, "Growing up, cricket was never part of the plan. I always wanted to go into defence. I was very fascinated and fond of the Army, Air Force. It was a state government rule, offering students 25 extra marks for representing their state in sport, that nudged a few of my friends and me into attending school trials. Spotting only one name listed under the wicketkeeper column, I picked up the gloves on the spot. At that moment, I wore those gloves for the first time. And it came naturally to me," he recalled.

Being more candid about role models who shaped his life, Jitesh credited two mentors for shaping his development. The India player shared, " I think in the beginning it was Pritam Gandhi, who was the local coach who played a very big role in my life, because he was ahead of his time. He told me that I have to evolve. Because the place where I belong is a typical red ball cricket environment here. Elbow, shoulders, head and everything. That time was very crucial in my life, I feel. And after that, I met Dinesh Kartik. I think these two people played a huge role in my life," Jitesh recalled.

Talking about his strengths and weaknesses and on his growth, Jitesh Sharma shared, "My biggest strength is that I always ask for new things. I'm always ready to learn. I'm not stubborn about it. And that same quality is my weakness. Sometimes in the process of learning, I cross that line. Sometimes you should know that this is enough. You can do much better in this skill, also. Sometimes I push myself so much that I cross the line."

Much of the conversation centred on how the India wicketkeeper-batter developed his time in the RCB camp, which Jitesh Sharma explained, " The fighting instinct was always there; it was the franchise's belief in me that gave it room to flourish. I had the skill, but before RCB, no one had faith in me. In RCB, the management spoke about it and showed belief. Sometimes, one statement that you can do and we've got your back is enough for a cricketer. That changed everything," he said.

Sharma, while speaking candidly to AB de Villiers, also revealed the counterintuitive mindset that helps him thrive under pressure.

"I always want to create something magical. I always visualise playing such innings in my life. I'm that kind of person, but at the same time, I believe in staying present and focusing on my breathing. I look at the scoreboard and assess what's required and what's not. I keep calculating the situation," Sharma shared.