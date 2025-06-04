Virat Kohli Walks Towards Mayanti Langer With IPL Trophy During RCB's Victory Lap At Narendra Modi Stadium, Humble Moment VIRAL

Virat Kohli showcased his humble and generous nature during RCB's victory lap after they defeated PBKS in the IPL 2025 Final. The Indian cricketer walked towards broadcaster Mayanti Langer so that she could join the festivities briefly and take a close look at the title, something which RCB clinched after a long wait of 18 years. She touched the title as the victory lap went on, and it was a significant moment for the broadcaster.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently made history after clinching their first-ever IPL title. Rajat Patidar led the side towards a historic finish over the Punjab Kings courtesy of their clinical bowling performance. The celebrations were raucous at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For Virat Kohli, the moment was special as he lifted the title after an 18-year wait, and he remained a one-franchise player over the years. A moment from last night's victory lap has recently gone viral when Kohli could be seen approaching Mayanti Langer with the IPL title.

During the Star Sports' broadcast after RCB won the final, the franchise could be seen taking a victory lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. Broadcasters Mayanti Langer and Navjot Singh Sidhu, and more were on the ground as the proceedings. As Bengaluru took the lap, an excited Virat Kohli took the IPL title and went towards Mayanti Langer so that she could touch the title. The touching moment has gone viral on social media platforms.

Virat Kohli letting Mayanti Langer is a significant moment as her husband, Stuart Binny, has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli and Binny had come close towards a title finish in 2016 when the franchise faced off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. However, they were denied a win, as SRH won their maiden IPL title that year, crowning new champs. Binny had scored 16 runs and was eventually dismissed via run out.

"My husband played for RCB and lost the 2016 Final. I'm a Bengaluru girl, Virat Kohli let me touch the IPL trophy. I cannot believe it," Mayanti Langer expressed her delight on the Star Sports Broadcast.