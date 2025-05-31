RCB Star Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Becoming Only The Second Indian Player After Ex-CSK Skipper MS Dhoni To Script Unique Feat

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Virat Kohli, their poster boy and ex-skipper, are just one step away from realizing their eighteen-year-old dream of winning the coveted and prestigious IPL silverware. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already qualified for the summit clash, and they'll either face Mumbai Indians or the Punjab Kings on the biggest night of the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. The final of IPL 2025 will be played on June 3, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Joining MS Dhoni In Elusive List

Virat Kohli, just like all the seasons, has been the leading run-scorer for RCB in this season too. So far, the former India and RCB skipper has scored 614 runs from 14 games at an average of 55.82 and with a strike rate of 146.54. Kohli is in fifth place in the list of the highest run-scorers of IPL 2025. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning the IPL title will place Virat Kohli in an elusive list that features only MS Dhoni.

Despite Chennai Super Kings' dismal performances this year, MS Dhoni remains the only Indian player to win the T20 World Cup (2007), the ODI World Cup (2011), the Champions Trophy (2013), and the IPL (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023). If Virat Kohli wins the IPL trophy this year, he will become only the second Indian player to win all the titles. Kohli is the winner of the ODI World Cup (2011), T20 World Cup (2024), and the Champions Trophy (2013 and 2025).

RCB Look To Win Maiden IPL Trophy

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in red-hot form this season, and they certainly look like a team to beat this season. The Bengaluru-based franchise has been clinical in all three departments of the game, and based on that, they have become the first team of IPL 2025 to qualify for the summit clash. The IPL silverware has eluded the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for seventeen years, and this year might be their chance to end the title drought.